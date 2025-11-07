Left Menu

Controversial Serbian Real Estate Project Moves Forward Amid Protests

Serbian lawmakers passed a law allowing a controversial real estate development in Belgrade, linked to Jared Kushner, despite public protests. The project seeks to transform a former military complex but faces fierce opposition due to its historical significance and concerns over legal and corruption issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belgrade | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:19 IST
  • Serbia

Serbian lawmakers have advanced a contentious real estate project in Belgrade, linked to Jared Kushner, following parliamentary approval despite substantial public opposition. The project, which aims to redevelop a former Yugoslav military complex, has been met with protests due to its historical significance and architectural value.

The 'Lex Specialis' law was passed amid accusations of legal manipulation and corruption, raising concerns about Serbia's commitment to preserving its architectural heritage. Critics argue that the project symbolizes the government's willingness to prioritize outside investments over cultural preservation, potentially damaging Serbia's ties with its Balkan neighbors.

Despite assurances from the government that the development will bolster relations with the United States and contribute economically, opposition figures and local activists continue to resist, underlining ongoing tensions related to NATO's past military intervention and Serbia's political landscape.

