PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 17:08 IST
Minimum temperature to go down by few notches across Bengal: IMD
The IMD on Saturday forecast a fall in minimum temperature by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius across West Bengal during next four days as dry weather will prevail over all the districts.

It said that shallow to moderate fog will occur in sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal on Sunday in the morning hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that dry weather will prevail in all districts of the state for the next seven days.

It forecast a fall in minimum temperature by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius during the next four days and no major change thereafter for subsequent three days over all the districts of West Bengal.

Darjeeling recorded a minimum temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the hills, on Saturday, the IMD data said.

Sriniketan in Birbhum district recorded the lowest temperature in the plains of the state at 15.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

The other places which recorded significantly low night temperatures are Asansol (15.8 degrees C), Kalimpong (16 degrees C) and Purulia (17 degrees C), the IMD said.

Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius, it said, forecasting that it may go down to 20 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

