Tragic Discover in Khatima: Elephant Calf Falls Prey to Tiger

A tragic incident unfolded in the Khatima forest range, bordering Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, where a four-month-old elephant calf was found dead following a tiger attack.

According to officials, the carcass, estimated to be around 10 days old, was discovered within the elephant corridor, and villagers promptly reported it to the forest department. A team led by a forest range officer, supported by veterinarians, conducted a post-mortem at the site and subsequently buried the remains.

Khatima Sub-Divisional Officer Sanchita Verma remarked on the rarity of such tiger attacks in the area, despite it being a common ground for elephants. As a preventive measure, the forest department has intensified wildlife monitoring to avert future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)