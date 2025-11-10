Left Menu

Tragic Discover in Khatima: Elephant Calf Falls Prey to Tiger

A four-month-old elephant calf was found dead after a tiger attack in the Khatima forest. The carcass, approximately 10 days old, was discovered by villagers and reported to the forest department. Officials, led by the forest range officer, conducted a post-mortem and buried the body in the forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Khatima | Updated: 10-11-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in the Khatima forest range, bordering Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar district, where a four-month-old elephant calf was found dead following a tiger attack.

According to officials, the carcass, estimated to be around 10 days old, was discovered within the elephant corridor, and villagers promptly reported it to the forest department. A team led by a forest range officer, supported by veterinarians, conducted a post-mortem at the site and subsequently buried the remains.

Khatima Sub-Divisional Officer Sanchita Verma remarked on the rarity of such tiger attacks in the area, despite it being a common ground for elephants. As a preventive measure, the forest department has intensified wildlife monitoring to avert future incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

