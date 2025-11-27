Leopard Sightings Trigger Fear in Maharashtra Villages

A leopard sighted near residential areas in Ashti taluka of Maharashtra's Beed district has sparked fear among locals, according to forest department officials.

The big cat was spotted Wednesday night near a house in Pimpri Ghata village, with residents capturing videos that have since gone viral online.

Calls for action have intensified since the leopard killed a goat in Aranwihira earlier that day, with activists urging the forest department to implement safety measures promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)