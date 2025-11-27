Leopard Sightings Trigger Fear in Maharashtra Villages
A leopard has been seen near homes in Ashti taluka, Maharashtra, causing alarm among residents. Videos of the animal have spread on social media. In response, locals and activists urge the forest department to take precautionary measures to prevent potential danger to people and livestock.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 27-11-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 15:46 IST
- Country:
- India
A leopard sighted near residential areas in Ashti taluka of Maharashtra's Beed district has sparked fear among locals, according to forest department officials.
The big cat was spotted Wednesday night near a house in Pimpri Ghata village, with residents capturing videos that have since gone viral online.
Calls for action have intensified since the leopard killed a goat in Aranwihira earlier that day, with activists urging the forest department to implement safety measures promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP Accuses Congress of Using Foreign Social Media Accounts to Build Anti-India Narrative
Social Media Controversy: Self-Styled Nun Sparks Legal Action
European Parliament Pushes for Social Media Age Restrictions
Europe Urges Social Media Age Restriction: A Global Perspective
Australia's Social Media Ban: A Landmark Step Facing Legal Hurdles