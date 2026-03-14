War's Shadow: Iranians Rocked by Conflict-induced Displacement

The US-Israel war with Iran has displaced 3.2 million people, with many seeking refuge within Iran or attempting to escape to neighboring countries like Turkey. This conflict-driven migration is compounded by limited resources and security issues.

Despite the turmoil, only about 1,300 Iranians have fled through Turkey daily. The threat of further migration has alarmed neighboring countries and Europe, leading to contingency plans. Iran's porous borders with countries like Turkey represent a potential migration crisis point.

Turkey is reinforcing its border security, wary of large influxes. Historical parallels with the Syrian refugee crisis loom, but logistical and financial constraints hinder a similar humanitarian response. The global community faces pressure to address this burgeoning crisis amidst slashed aid budgets.

(With inputs from agencies.)