Tragedy at the Jetty: Crew Members Die from Toxic Fumes Unloading Fish
Two crew members died after alleged exposure to toxic fumes while unloading fish at a jetty near Chandipur beach, Odisha. Pravakar and Sashina Mallick lost consciousness in a boat's storage chamber. Suspected asphyxiation was linked to chemical use on fish. An investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
Two crew members tragically lost their lives on Monday at a fishing jetty in Odisha's Balasore district, allegedly due to toxic fumes exposure while unloading fish. The incident took place at the Naupalgadi fishing jetty near Chandipur beach.
The deceased, identified as Pravakar Mallick and Sashina Mallick from Aruha village in Bhadrak district, were pronounced dead upon arrival at the Balasore District Headquarters Hospital after falling unconscious in the fish storage chamber. Officials suspect asphyxiation, pending post-mortem results.
Authorities speculate that excessive use of chemicals to preserve fish might have led to the accumulation of toxic gases in the enclosed chamber. Investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of their deaths.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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