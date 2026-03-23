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BJD's Legal Battle: Disqualification Duel in Odisha's Assembly

BJD is prepared for a legal fight to ensure the disqualification of six MLAs suspended for allegedly cross-voting in favor of BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls. The party insists violations of their constitution should lead to their assembly membership being revoked, with readiness to escalate the issue to the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-03-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 09:00 IST
BJD's Legal Battle: Disqualification Duel in Odisha's Assembly
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The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has declared its readiness for a legal confrontation to disqualify six of its MLAs. These legislators are accused of cross-voting in favor of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during recent Rajya Sabha elections, contravening the party's official stance.

At a press conference held on Sunday, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty emphasized the party's determination to see through this legal endeavor, even indicating potential escalation to the Supreme Court. This stance was adopted following the suspension of the MLAs, namely Chakramani Kanhar, Naba Kishor Mallick, Souvic Biswal, Subasini Jena, Ramakanta Bhoi, and Devi Ranjan Tripathy.

BJD senior vice-president Debi Prasad Mishra stressed that the transgressions breached party governance rules. With these actions seen as equivalent to resignation, the BJD plans to request formal disqualification from the assembly through the Speaker. The party remains prepared for any legal defense the suspended members might mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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