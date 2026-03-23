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Delhi's Weather Report: Rising Temperatures and Intermittent Showers

Delhi continues to experience gradual temperature rise with Safdarjung recording a high of 29.7°C. Other parts also report mild conditions with light showers. Air quality remains moderate at AQI 133. Partly cloudy skies and similar conditions are expected in the coming days, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 20:56 IST
Delhi's Weather Report: Rising Temperatures and Intermittent Showers
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Delhi's daytime temperatures have gradually increased, as Safdarjung reports a maximum of 29.7°C, slightly up from 29.5°C observed on Sunday, per IMD data.

With varying temperatures across the city, Palam reached 28.4°C, while Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded 28.6°C and 29.3°C, respectively. Meanwhile, light showers played a role in moderating the heat.

Humidity is at 54%, and air quality remains moderate. According to forecasts, Delhi will see partly cloudy skies and similar conditions in the coming days, with air quality likely staying in the moderate range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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