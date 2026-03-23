Delhi's Weather Report: Rising Temperatures and Intermittent Showers

Delhi's daytime temperatures have gradually increased, as Safdarjung reports a maximum of 29.7°C, slightly up from 29.5°C observed on Sunday, per IMD data.

With varying temperatures across the city, Palam reached 28.4°C, while Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded 28.6°C and 29.3°C, respectively. Meanwhile, light showers played a role in moderating the heat.

Humidity is at 54%, and air quality remains moderate. According to forecasts, Delhi will see partly cloudy skies and similar conditions in the coming days, with air quality likely staying in the moderate range.

(With inputs from agencies.)