Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Bawana Plywood Godown

A massive fire erupted early Tuesday morning at a plywood godown in Delhi's Bawana area, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The DFS received the alert around 3:55 am, mobilizing several fire tenders to the Bawana Industrial Area's Sector-2 location. The blaze quickly intensified due to combustible materials stored on the premises, necessitating additional firefighting units throughout the operation.

Fire officer Prashant suffered a minor hand injury and was promptly treated and discharged from a nearby hospital. Efforts to extinguish the flames are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)