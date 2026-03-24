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Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Bawana Plywood Godown

A massive fire erupted at a plywood storage facility in Delhi's Bawana area early Tuesday morning. Firefighting efforts involved multiple units due to rapid flame spread. One firefighter sustained minor injuries. The blaze is attributed to the flammable materials housed within the godown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 08:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 08:15 IST
Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Bawana Plywood Godown
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A massive fire erupted early Tuesday morning at a plywood godown in Delhi's Bawana area, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services (DFS).

The DFS received the alert around 3:55 am, mobilizing several fire tenders to the Bawana Industrial Area's Sector-2 location. The blaze quickly intensified due to combustible materials stored on the premises, necessitating additional firefighting units throughout the operation.

Fire officer Prashant suffered a minor hand injury and was promptly treated and discharged from a nearby hospital. Efforts to extinguish the flames are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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