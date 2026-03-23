Kalpana Soren: A Trailblazer in Women's Empowerment

Jharkhand MLA Kalpana Soren received the prestigious 'Women Empowerment Trailblazers Award' at a ceremony held in New Delhi, acknowledging her outstanding contributions to women's empowerment.

Speaking during the BRICS Annual Summit and Felicitation 2026, Soren humbly dedicated the award to the resilient women of Jharkhand and stressed their pivotal role in strengthening families and economies.

The legislator highlighted the necessity for equal opportunities for women, especially from marginalized backgrounds, under the governance of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

(With inputs from agencies.)