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Kalpana Soren: A Trailblazer in Women's Empowerment

Jharkhand MLA Kalpana Soren was honored with the 'Women Empowerment Trailblazers Award' in New Delhi. Recognized for contributions to women's empowerment, Soren emphasized the critical role women play in economic and social development. She advocates for equal opportunities, especially for marginalized communities, under leadership in Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-03-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 19:43 IST
Kalpana Soren: A Trailblazer in Women's Empowerment
Kalpana Soren
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand MLA Kalpana Soren received the prestigious 'Women Empowerment Trailblazers Award' at a ceremony held in New Delhi, acknowledging her outstanding contributions to women's empowerment.

Speaking during the BRICS Annual Summit and Felicitation 2026, Soren humbly dedicated the award to the resilient women of Jharkhand and stressed their pivotal role in strengthening families and economies.

The legislator highlighted the necessity for equal opportunities for women, especially from marginalized backgrounds, under the governance of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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