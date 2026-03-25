Tragic Collision on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road

In a tragic road accident, two individuals were killed in a head-on collision on the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Dakha on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the fatal incident occurred when a car coming from Jagraon experienced a tyre burst, leading the driver to lose control and crash into an oncoming vehicle.

The victims, identified as Srajudin and Safidin from Ludhiana, suffered severe injuries. One died at the scene, while the other succumbed in a hospital. The unfortunate event highlights road safety concerns and the critical need for vehicular maintenance.

(With inputs from agencies.)