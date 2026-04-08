In a recent development, Russia has delayed the launch of three crucial lunar missions, a sign of setbacks in its ambitious lunar exploration initiatives, according to the Interfax news agency. Luna-28, Luna-29, and Luna-30, initially planned for earlier launches, are now postponed to between 2032 and 2036.

Meanwhile, an extraordinary natural phenomenon in the Democratic Republic of Congo has captivated researchers: thousands of Parakneria thysi fish have been observed ascending a 15-meter waterfall, defying gravity in a testament to nature's adaptability.

NASA's Artemis II mission has made history as its crew, comprising three American and one Canadian astronaut, journeyed deeper into space than ever before, offering the world a dazzling view of the moon's far side, capturing global attention through a stunning visual documentation of their expedition.

(With inputs from agencies.)