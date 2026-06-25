Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquakes Trigger Chaos and Destruction

Thousands Of Venezuelans Were Feared Dead On Thursday After Two Powerful Earthquakes Wreaked Havoc In And Around The Capital Caracas

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, followed by a 7.5 aftershock, causing widespread devastation. The catastrophe has resulted in thousands feared dead and numerous buildings collapsing. As night fell, emergency responders searched through the debris, with many survivors in a state of shock.

In the worst-affected area of La Guaira state, Interim President Delcy Rodriguez reported at least 164 fatalities and nearly 1,000 injuries. The region, now a disaster zone, has drawn international support, with countries like the U.S. and Russia pledging assistance.

Amidst the chaos, the Venezuelan government faces further challenges with economic mismanagement and political unrest. The earthquake underscores the needs for immediate humanitarian aid and infrastructure recovery in an already strained nation.