Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquakes Trigger Chaos and Destruction
A devastating double earthquake in Venezuela has left thousands feared dead, with powerful shocks hitting the capital Caracas and its surroundings. Rescue operations are underway as many remain trapped under rubble. Over 10,000 are unaccounted for, and international aid is on the way to help manage the disaster.
An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 struck near Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday, followed by a 7.5 aftershock, causing widespread devastation. The catastrophe has resulted in thousands feared dead and numerous buildings collapsing. As night fell, emergency responders searched through the debris, with many survivors in a state of shock.
In the worst-affected area of La Guaira state, Interim President Delcy Rodriguez reported at least 164 fatalities and nearly 1,000 injuries. The region, now a disaster zone, has drawn international support, with countries like the U.S. and Russia pledging assistance.
Amidst the chaos, the Venezuelan government faces further challenges with economic mismanagement and political unrest. The earthquake underscores the needs for immediate humanitarian aid and infrastructure recovery in an already strained nation.
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