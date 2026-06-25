Venezuelan Earthquakes: Catastrophe Strikes with Twin Tremors

In a startling development, Venezuela grapples with the aftermath of twin earthquakes that have claimed the lives of at least 164 individuals and injured 971 more. Acting President Delcy Rodriguez provided these figures in an early Thursday update, warning of potential increases due to extensive structural damage across the nation, as rescue operations continue tirelessly.

President Rodriguez, in a bid to expedite recovery and aid efforts, has engaged with the United Nations to mobilize rescue teams, according to CNN. Furthermore, she has begun discussions with the International Monetary Fund, aiming to secure an initial $200 million to jumpstart the country's reconstruction process.

These unprecedented quakes, which rocked Venezuela on Thursday during the early IST hours, are the most severe seismic occurrences recorded in over a century. The US Geological Survey confirms a 7.1-magnitude quake followed by a more intense 7.5-magnitude shock, both devastatingly impacting the region surrounding the capital, Caracas.