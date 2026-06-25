Netherlands to Send Rescue Team to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela

The Netherlands announced its decision to send a rescue team to Venezuela following devastating earthquakes. Around 2 million euros will be allocated for deploying rescue workers, dogs, and essential equipment to assist in the relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Netherlands On Thursday Said It Would Send A Rescue Team To Venezuela After Major Earthquakes Hit The Country It Said It Would Allocate Around Million Euros To Deploy The Team With Rescue Workers | Updated: 25-06-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 17:02 IST
Netherlands to Send Rescue Team to Earthquake-Hit Venezuela
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In response to the catastrophic earthquakes that have struck Venezuela, the Netherlands announced on Thursday its plans to dispatch a specialized rescue team.

The Dutch government is prepared to allocate approximately 2 million euros towards this mission, which includes rescue workers equipped with trained dogs and essential emergency equipment.

This effort underscores international solidarity and the Netherlands' commitment to providing assistance in times of global crises.

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