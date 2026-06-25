Guillermo Ochoa Makes World Cup History as Mexico Triumphs

Guillermo Ochoa, Mexico's esteemed goalkeeper, has made history by becoming the first-ever goalkeeper to be part of six FIFA World Cup squads. Joining the ranks of football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, Ochoa reached this milestone during Mexico's final group stage match against Czechia in the 2026 World Cup.

Part of the Mexican World Cup squads since 2006, Ochoa did not play in the 2006 and 2010 tournaments but soon established himself as a key player. His inclusion for his sixth World Cup reflects his enduring presence and significance in Mexico's football narrative on the global stage.

In an impressive show of skill, Mexico completed their group stage in the 2026 World Cup with a 3-0 victory against Czech Republic. The Mexican team, already through to the Round of 32, took command in the second half with goals from Mateo Chavez and Julian Quinones. Ochoa's late-game appearance further solidified his illustrious World Cup legacy as Alvaro Fidalgo's stoppage-time goal assured a flawless Group A record.