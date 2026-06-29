Iraq's Oil Ambitions: Striving for a Higher OPEC Quota Amid Challenges

Iraq is pushing for a higher OPEC production quota following economic strain from the Iran war. Iraq's oil sector, vital for its economy, faces challenges including export disruptions, infrastructure needs, and investor hesitance. Despite recent major oil deals, Iraq aims to increase production amidst doubts and past setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | An Economic Crisis Caused By The Iran War And A Fresh Surge Of Investment By Oil Majors Are Driving Iraqs Aggressive Push For A Higher Opec Production Quota | Updated: 29-06-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 19:42 IST
Iraq's Oil Ambitions: Striving for a Higher OPEC Quota Amid Challenges
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Iraq is mounting pressure on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) for an increased oil production quota as it grapples with economic repercussions from the Iran conflict. This move places Iraq on a challenging path amid internal economic demands and regional tensions.

As OPEC's second-largest producer, Iraq faced significant revenue losses due to export cuts, prompting its push for more output. Despite potential membership challenges, Iraq has signed multi-billion-dollar deals with major oil companies like BP and TotalEnergies to boost its oil fields.

However, experts caution that infrastructure constraints and political uncertainties may hinder Iraq's ambitious plans to raise production to 7 million barrels per day, a target critical for alleviating its economic burdens.

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