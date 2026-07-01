A River Divided: Resurrecting the Myitsone Dam Controversy

Myanmar's government seeks to revive a controversial $3.6 billion dam project at Myitsone, stalled since 2011 over environmental concerns and public outrage. Now estimated to cost $11.5 billion, the project could transform regional power dynamics, yet faces renewed resistance from civil society groups and potential seismic risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Myanmars New Government Aims To Complete Within Roughly Eight Years A Contentious Billion Dam Project At Myitsone In Northern Kachin State | Updated: 01-07-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 15:02 IST
A River Divided: Resurrecting the Myitsone Dam Controversy

Myanmar's government is making fresh moves to revive the controversial Myitsone Dam project, according to local sources informed of negotiations led by state leader Khet Htein Nan. Initially shelved in 2011 due to widespread environmental concerns, the massive hydropower project could resume shortly, impacting regional power supply dynamics.

After a recent visit to China, President Min Aung Hlaing reaffirmed intentions to restart the project, signaling a possible shift in Myanmar-China relations concerning energy exports. The dam is projected to provide over half of Myanmar's power needs, though primarily for export to China, and faces a revamped budget of $11.5 billion.

The government's renewed push comes amid internal resistance, with 49 civil society groups opposing the dam over anticipated environmental and social disruptions. While the administration seeks to address flooding and displacement concerns, civil dissent remains strong, underscoring a lasting division over the project's future.

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