Spain Scorches: Heatwave Deaths Surge
Spain experienced a severe heatwave last month, leading to 1,029 excess deaths attributed to extreme temperatures. Official data revealed that June was the second-hottest on record, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. The intense heat underscores the growing impact of climate change on the nation.
Spain has been gripped by a severe heatwave, resulting in 1,029 excess deaths last month, as disclosed by official data on Wednesday. Temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius have marked the period as the second-hottest June on record.
The intense heat has once again highlighted the escalating challenges posed by climate change, impacting both urban and rural areas across the nation. Citizens and authorities alike are grappling with the far-reaching effects of such extreme weather events.
Experts are stressing the need for urgent action to mitigate climate impacts, as Spain confronts rising temperatures and increased heat-related fatalities. The data serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of a warming world on public health and infrastructure.
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