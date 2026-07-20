Houthis Impose Naval Blockade on Saudi Arabia: Escalating Regional Tensions

The Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen have announced a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, escalating tensions in an already volatile region. This move threatens to disrupt global energy supplies and trade far beyond the Gulf.

In a statement, the Houthis' armed forces declared they were enacting "a maritime embargo against the criminal Saudi enemy, based on the equation of 'an eye for an eye', effective immediately." They stated this was in response to what they described as an "unjust and oppressive siege" by the Saudis on Yemen.

While there hasn't been an immediate reaction from Saudi Arabia, the full closure of the Bab el-Mandeb strait could halt Saudi oil exports to Asia, potentially lowering global oil supply by 7%. The ongoing Iran conflict has already significantly reduced global oil flows. "Whether the Houthis carry out direct actions against vessels bound for Saudi ports remains uncertain," said Mohammed Albasha, a Yemeni analyst. Recent missile attacks on Saudi land have broken a fragile four-year truce.