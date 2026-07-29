Local Transmission of H5N1 Sparks Concerns in Australia
Australia reports local transmission of the H5N1 bird flu virus in native birds, detected first in June. Minister Julie Collins says the spread is observed in greater crested terns but stresses no mass mortalities yet. The poultry industry remains unaffected, though four states report cases.
- Country:
- Australia
Australia announced on Wednesday that the deadly H5N1 bird flu virus is being locally transmitted among native birds, raising concerns about a wider spread after its initial appearance in June.
At a news conference, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Julie Collins, revealed that transmissions have occurred among greater crested terns in South Australia. Despite the current lack of mass mortalities, Collins anticipates more detections in Australian wildlife.
As of now, the poultry industry remains free from infections. However, the H5N1 strain has been reported in four Australian states, reflecting a pattern seen globally since 2021, affecting wild birds, mammals, poultry, and even some farm workers.
ALSO READ
-
Elon Musk's X Challenges Australia's Teen Social Media Ban
-
Argentina Resumes Poultry Exports to EU After Bird Flu Outbreak
-
Zac Lomax's Determination: From Injury to International Aspirations
-
Australia's Bold Step: Building Energy Resilience with New Oil Refinery
-
A New Premier in Victoria: Ben Carroll Takes the Helm