Local Transmission of H5N1 Sparks Concerns in Australia

Australia announced on Wednesday that the deadly H5N1 bird flu virus is being locally transmitted among native birds, raising concerns about a wider spread after its initial appearance in June.

At a news conference, Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, Julie Collins, revealed that transmissions have occurred among greater crested terns in South Australia. Despite the current lack of mass mortalities, Collins anticipates more detections in Australian wildlife.

As of now, the poultry industry remains free from infections. However, the H5N1 strain has been reported in four Australian states, reflecting a pattern seen globally since 2021, affecting wild birds, mammals, poultry, and even some farm workers.