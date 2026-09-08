Space Industry Surges: Europe and India on the Frontier

The space industry is seeing significant developments in both Europe and India. ArianeGroup is exploring increased launches of Ariane 6, Germany successfully launched the Spectrum rocket, and India's ISRO calms fears about privatization while Pixxel raises $100 million in funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 02:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 02:29 IST
Space Industry Surges: Europe and India on the Frontier
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In a flurry of developments within the space industry, European rocket manufacturer ArianeGroup is examining an increase in the deployment of its heavy Ariane 6 launcher, following the European Space Agency's considerations to escalate launch rates of Ariane 6 and Vega-C rockets. This move aims to tackle anticipated bottlenecks in satellite deployments.

Meanwhile, in India, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has sought to allay concerns about its role despite the country's push towards space privatization. ISRO remains committed as India's preeminent space entity while balancing privatization plans.

Adding to the surge, German startup Isar Aerospace celebrated a milestone with the successful commercial launch of its Spectrum rocket, marking Europe's first such achievement. Furthermore, Indian space startup Pixxel secured $100 million in a funding round, marking the largest for a space technology company there, bolstered by Google's backing.

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