Hockey India congratulates Rupinder Pal Singh on illustrious career

As drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh called time on his illustrious career, Hockey India on Thursday congratulated the two-time Olympian for his outstanding contribution to the sport. Rupinder, who made his international debut in 2010, played a pivotal role in India's recent Bronze Medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Having scored as many as four goals in the tournament, Rupinder was the second-highest goal-scorer in the team.

Fondly known as 'Bob' by his teammates, Rupinder featured in India's important feats in the past decade, which includes the Gold Medal-winning feat at the 2014 Asian Games, 2016 Asian Champions Trophy triumph, 2015 Bronze Medal-winning FIH Hockey World League Final and 2017 Bronze Medal-winning FIH Hockey World League Final. His illustrious career included scoring the most number of goals in the 2013 Sultan Azlan Shah Cup and 2016 Asian Champions Trophy. After a break in 2018-19, the lanky drag-flicker made a strong comeback in the 2020 Olympic Qualifiers and scored his first hat-trick since the 2018 Asian Games.

"For over a decade Rupinder was a household name in Indian Hockey and his abilities to drag-flick made him very popular among fans globally. Hockey India congratulates him on his illustrious career with the Indian Team. He expressed his decision to the top management of Hockey India. We wish him the very best as he begins a new chapter in his personal and professional life," stated Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)