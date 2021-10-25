Left Menu

'Best news to wake up': Vaughan as Stokes added to England's Ashes squad

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan termed all-rounder Ben Stokes' inclusion in the Ashes squad as the "best news" on Monday.

ANI | London | Updated: 25-10-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 25-10-2021 19:17 IST
'Best news to wake up': Vaughan as Stokes added to England's Ashes squad
England all-rounder Ben Stokes (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan termed all-rounder Ben Stokes' inclusion in the Ashes squad as the "best news" on Monday. Stokes on Monday was added to the England men's Test squad for the Ashes tour of Australia.

The all-rounder, who has been given the all-clear by his consultant and the ECB medical team to resume training following his second operation on a fractured left index finger, will depart with the Test specialists and the Lions on November 4. "The best news to wake up too. Ben Stokes back involved & on the plane to Australia ..#Ashes," Vaughan tweeted.

Stokes is ready to return to competitive cricket following his break from the game at the end of July to prioritise his mental wellbeing. "I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted," said Stokes in an official release issued by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

"I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I'm ready for Australia," he added. The Ashes will begin on December 8 at the Gabba, Brisbane. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

Lille drops more points in French league, held 1-1 by Brest

 France
2
Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-up; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: China warns of further spread in latest COVID-19 flare-...

 Global
3
Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

Brazil registers 187 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,204 cases

 Brazil
4
Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital struggles to cope; German COVID-19 infections at highest since mid-May and more

Health News Roundup: As Russia's COVID-19 toll surges, a Siberian hospital s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021