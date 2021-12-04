Left Menu

Delhi govt will set up hockey academy at Ghumanhera stadium: Sisodia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 04-12-2021 21:51 IST
Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi government will come up with a hockey academy at the Ghumanhera stadium with a residential complex for players, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday.

The Arvind Kejriwal government has so far built four world-class astro-turf hockey fields in Delhi along with the one at Ghumanhera, he said, inaugurating the Chhajjuram Memorial Hockey Tournament at the stadium.

The deputy chief minister said Ghumanhera has given hockey stars to the country. In spite of this, the area has remained untouched by quality sports facilities for years.

He said that the Delhi government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is committed to provide the best sports facilities to the city.

