Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea title push hit again by 1-1 draw with Brighton

Chelsea suffered another stumble in their faltering title challenge on Wednesday when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Brighton & Hove Albion after an injury-time equaliser by substitute Danny Welbeck. The draw pushed Chelsea in second place in the Premier League table on 42 points, one more than Liverpool but the Reds have a game in hand.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-12-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 03:22 IST
Soccer-Chelsea title push hit again by 1-1 draw with Brighton
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Chelsea suffered another stumble in their faltering title challenge on Wednesday when they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Brighton & Hove Albion after an injury-time equaliser by substitute Danny Welbeck. The European champions had taken the lead when Romelu Lukaku rose the highest to meet a corner from Mason Mount in the 28th minute, taking advantage of a makeshift Brighton defence that was missing centre-half stalwarts Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy.

But Brighton pushed hard for their first ever goal at Stamford Bridge and had Chelsea pinned back in the second half. Just when the Blues seemed as if they were going to hang on for three vital points, Welbeck rose between defender Toni Rudiger and Trevoh Chalobah to head in a Marc Cucurella cross.

Compounding Chelsea's problems, Chelsea wing-back Reece James hobbled off in the first half and fellow defender Andreas Christensen also needed treatment and was replaced by Chalobah at the break. The draw pushed Chelsea in second place in the Premier League table on 42 points, one more than Liverpool but the Reds have a game in hand. Leaders Manchester City were playing away at Brentford in a later kick-off on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: China urges U.S. to act responsibly in space; Chinese ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021