Soccer-No room for complacency in Suzuki Cup second leg, says Thai coach

Thailand coach Mano Polking has warned his players not to be complacent when they face Indonesia in the second leg of the Suzuki Cup final in Singapore on Saturday, despite holding a 4-0 lead from the first match. Five-time Southeast Asian champions Thailand brushed aside an inexperienced Indonesia team on Wednesday, with captain Chanathip Songkrasin scoring twice and Supachok Sarachat and Bordin Phala also finding the net.

"I don't think this is done," said Polking. "We've seen the best teams in the world in the Champions League losing a game after a 4-0 lead. "We will give our full concentration and focus, as we cannot give Indonesia any chance to come back in the second leg."

Indonesia have never won the Suzuki Cup despite appearing in the final on five previous occasions and coach Shin Tae-yong was surprised at his side's capitulation in the second half when they conceded three goals. "I wasn't expecting us to be beaten by such a big margin but I do strongly feel we are lacking experience in the squad," said the South Korean.

"We won't dwell too much on this defeat and I will keep encouraging the players to focus on the positives. "I think Thailand had the perfect match whereas we didn't play so well, but this is a defeat we will accept, go back and prepare for the second leg."

