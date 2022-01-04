Left Menu

Soccer-LAFC name Cherundolo as head coach

I can't wait to get started." LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said Cherundolo's vast experience led him to be named the squad's second head coach after it joined the league as an expansion team in 2018. "We know what works for LAFC and what works in MLS, and Steve has a unique blend of international and domestic experience at the highest levels that matches those needs," Thorrington said.

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-01-2022 01:41 IST
  Country:
  United States

LAFC have hired former U.S. defender Steve Cherundolo as their new head coach, replacing Bob Bradley, the team announced on Monday. A Southern California native, Cherundolo represented the U.S. in three World Cups and played for more than 15 years in Germany's Bundesliga for Hannover 96.

He has held a variety of coaching positions including serving as head coach of LAFC's United Soccer League affiliate the Las Vegas Lights last season. "I am honoured to be named the head coach of LAFC," Cherundolo said in a statement.

"Having been a part of the club for the past year, I was able to see firsthand that the fans, city, and organization are all very special. The foundation is strong, and I am committed to guiding us to success on and off the field. I can't wait to get started." LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said Cherundolo's vast experience led him to be named the squad's second head coach after it joined the league as an expansion team in 2018.

"We know what works for LAFC and what works in MLS, and Steve has a unique blend of international and domestic experience at the highest levels that matches those needs," Thorrington said. "We have seen this past year how great a fit he is with the LAFC culture, how well he knows our players and our philosophy, and that he is the ideal choice to lead us to on-field success."

Bradley's contract expired at the end of last season, where LAFC finished in ninth place in the Western Conference, and will be the head coach of Toronto FC next season.

