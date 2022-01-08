Soccer-Former Newcastle owner Ashley preparing bid to buy Derby County - Sky

Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley is preparing a formal offer of 50 million pounds ($67.97 million) to buy second-tier Championship club Derby County who are currently in administration, Sky Sports reported https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/12511258/mike-ashley-preparing-50m-takeover-bid-to-buy-derby on Friday. Ashley ended https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/saudi-arabia-led-consortium-completes-newcastle-takeover-2021-10-07 his 14-year ownership of Newcastle in October after he agreed to a 300 million pounds-worth sale to a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

Derby, who are managed by former England and Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney, entered https://www.reuters.com/article/soccer-england-drb-idUKL4N2QJ3CB administration in September amid continued financial problems at the club. The team, who remain under a transfer embargo, are at the bottom of the Championship on 11 points from 25 matches this season after accepting a 21-point deduction for breaching financial rules and entering administration.

Sky Sports said https://www.skysports.com/football/news/12040/12511258/mike-ashley-preparing-50m-takeover-bid-to-buy-derby that Ashley has been in advanced talks with Derby's administrators Quantuma in the last 48 hours. The report added that Ashley's valuation is believed to be bigger than a bid put forward by General Sports Worldwide, which includes former Derby chairman Andrew Appleby and former chief executive Sam Rush.

Quantuma announced last month that naming a preferred bidder was "imminent" after American businessman Chris Kirchner pulled out of the running. ($1 = 0.7357 pounds)

