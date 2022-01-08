Soccer-Struggling Wellington sign former Man United defender Wootton
He joins a Wellington side that is struggling in the A-League, amassing four points from the opening six games of the season to sit in 11th in the 12-team competition.
Former Manchester United defender Scott Wootton has signed for New Zealand-based A-League side Wellington Phoenix until the end of the season. The 30-year-old, who played four times for United under Alex Ferguson before joining Leeds United in 2013, will join Wellington when the A-League transfer window opens on Jan. 14.
"As a player you always want to play to the highest levels and the highest standards you can," Wootton, who said. "I want to challenge myself. I want to test myself. I feel like I've achieved quite a bit in England...and I feel this is the perfect challenge for me."
Wootton joins Wellington after a short spell in England's third tier with Morecombe after also playing for Milton Keynes Dons, Plymouth Argyle and Wigan Athletic.
