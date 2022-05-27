Left Menu

Tennis-Anisimova through to fourth round as Muchova retires with ankle injury

American Amanda Anisimova advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Friday after Czech Karolina Muchova was forced to retire due to an ankle injury she suffered during the match. The 25-year-old Muchova, a former world number 19, reached the Australian Open semi-finals in 2021 and is also a two-time quarter-finalist at Wimbledon but the Czech's last 12 months have been hampered by injuries.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 27-05-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 17:38 IST
Tennis-Anisimova through to fourth round as Muchova retires with ankle injury
Amanda Anisimova Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

American Amanda Anisimova advanced to the fourth round of the French Open on Friday after Czech Karolina Muchova was forced to retire due to an ankle injury she suffered during the match.

The 25-year-old Muchova, a former world number 19, reached the Australian Open semi-finals in 2021 and is also a two-time quarter-finalist at Wimbledon but the Czech's last 12 months have been hampered by injuries. Muchova, who ousted title-contender and Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari in her previous match, got her left thigh taped during a medical timeout off the court after winning the opening set by overturning a 5-1 deficit in the tiebreaker.

But there was more physical trouble in store for her when she rolled over her right ankle and fell while trying to hit a return at 2-2 in the second set. She hid her face in her towel and cried under the overcast sky on Court Suzanne Lenglen as the physiotherapist heavily taped Muchova's right ankle and although she tried to play through the pain, she did not manage to win another game.

Anisimova was leading 6-7(7) 6-2 3-0 when Muchova, who continued to cry during the changeovers and hit a ball out of court in frustration, finally advanced to the net to confirm that she could no longer continue. "It's very tough and I feel really bad for her. She had a tough year with injuries," Anisimova said of her opponent in an interview on court.

Three years ago the 20-year-old Anisimova became the youngest American to reach the Roland Garros semi-finals since Jennifer Capriati in 1990 and made headlines this year by defeating four-time major winner Naomi Osaka in her first round. The American 27th seed will meet the winner of the match between Swiss Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez of Canada for a place in the quarter-finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in Antarctica, scientists say; Breakthrough infections may be less contagious; vaccine protection wanes faster in cancer patients and more

Science News Roundup: Bacteria with antibiotic-resistant genes discovered in...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
4
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022