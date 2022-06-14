Soccer-Australia beat Peru on penalties to claim World Cup place

Australia substitute Andrew Redmayne saved the last penalty to secure his country a place at this year's World Cup in Qatar as they edged Peru 5-4 in a shootout following a 0-0 draw after extra time in an inter-continental qualifying playoff on Monday. Redmayne danced across the goal-line before diving to the right to stop a kick from Alex Valera and hand Australia a deserved victory at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Australia qualified for a fifth successive World Cup and a sixth in total. They will play in Group D at the World Cup with holders France, Denmark and Tunisia. The finals run from Nov. 21-Dec. 18. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

