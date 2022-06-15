Soccer-Five-star Germany crush Italy to snap winless run

Germany demolished Italy 5-2 on Tuesday with a sparkling display of attacking football for their first Nations League A Group Three win, snapping a four-game winless run and stretching their unbeaten streak under coach Hansi Flick. In Germany's best performance under Flick, Timo Werner struck twice after goals from Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Mueller had put them in the driving seat. Teenager Wilfried Gnonto pulled one back in the 78th and Alessandro Bastoni headed in a second for the visitors.

This was Germany's first Nations League win in four matches, and the first for Flick, unbeaten in 13 matches since taking over last year, against a top European nation. They had drawn against Italy 10 days ago. Germany, looking to peak at the year-ending World Cup in Qatar following a first round exit in 2018, are now on six points.

