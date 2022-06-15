Left Menu

Soccer-Five-star Germany crush Italy to snap winless run

Germany demolished Italy 5-2 on Tuesday with a sparkling display of attacking football for their first Nations League A Group Three win, snapping a four-game winless run and stretching their unbeaten streak under coach Hansi Flick.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 02:22 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 02:21 IST
Soccer-Five-star Germany crush Italy to snap winless run
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany demolished Italy 5-2 on Tuesday with a sparkling display of attacking football for their first Nations League A Group Three win, snapping a four-game winless run and stretching their unbeaten streak under coach Hansi Flick. In Germany's best performance under Flick, Timo Werner struck twice after goals from Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gundogan and Thomas Mueller had put them in the driving seat. Teenager Wilfried Gnonto pulled one back in the 78th and Alessandro Bastoni headed in a second for the visitors.

This was Germany's first Nations League win in four matches, and the first for Flick, unbeaten in 13 matches since taking over last year, against a top European nation. They had drawn against Italy 10 days ago. Germany, looking to peak at the year-ending World Cup in Qatar following a first round exit in 2018, are now on six points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
3
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States
4
Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

Cambodian court set to rule in treason trial of dissidents

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022