Blue Tigresses to participate in WU23 three-nations tournament in Sweden

The Indian senior women's national team will be travelling to Sweden for an exposure trip to participate in the WU23 three-nations tournament. They will play against Sweden and USA, both of which are to be played in Sweden from June 22-28.

Suren Chettri (the head coach of the U20 Women's team and Indian Arrows Women's team) is going to lead the camp as an interim head coach. The 23-member Indian contingent is currently in a training camp in Pune from June 13 onwards.

Fixtures: June 22, 2022: Sweden vs India, 9.30PM (IST) June 25, 2022: India vs USA, 6.30PM (IST) The 23-member squad is as follows: GOALKEEPERS: Aditi Chauhan, Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda.

DEFENDERS: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Arifa Sayed MIDFIELDERS: Anju Tamang, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Priyangka Devi, Martina Thokchom, Santosh FORWARDS: Apurna Narzary, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Dular Marandi.

