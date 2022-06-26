Left Menu

Odisha get Fernandes on loan from Mumbai City

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-06-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 26-06-2022 16:58 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Odisha FC on Sunday announced the signing of India midfielder Raynier Fernandes, an Indian Super League and Shield winner with Mumbai City FC in 2020-21.

The 26-year-old Mumbai player, who spent three fruitful seasons with the Islanders, came on board from MCFC on a season-long loan, the OFC said in a statement.

Fernandes made his international debut at the 2019 King's Cup in Thailand and made a strong case for himself in the two games against Curacao and Thailand.

India head coach Igor Stimac included him in the World Cup Qualifier against Afghanistan and he also got a start against Bangladesh.

Having begun his football career with Air India before representing Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy, Fernandes' breakthrough season came in 2017-18 with Mohun Bagan.

In his first season at the Mariners, the central midfielder won the Sikkim Governors Gold Cup and finished runners-up in the Federation Cup, I-League and the Calcutta Football League Premier Division.

He then returned to Mumbai to represent the Islanders in the Indian Super League in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

© Copyright 2022