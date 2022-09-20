Left Menu

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

Legends of the game have assembled to play together in the Legends League Cricket that commenced on September 16 and will conclude on October 5

ANI | Updated: 20-09-2022 17:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 17:03 IST
Players competing in Legends League Cricket-2 (Image: LLC-2). Image Credit: ANI
With the Legends League Cricket (LLC) underway in India, the spectacle of various cricketing legends playing together is set to have a global footprint as the league secures worldwide broadcast across the US, Australia and India. Along with Star Sports, both Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode are live streaming Cricket's biggest names from around the world simultaneously in what is a first-of-its-kind broadcast coup.

"Having Disney+ Hotstar and Fancode sharing broadcasting rights have never happened before but it feels great that we could do the same as our belief is to reach maximum cricket fans and engage with them and get them closer to the icons of the game. There is a lot of excitement, be it the Cricketers themselves or the fans and we are happy that we are in the centre of this," said Raman Raheja, CEO and Co-founder of Legends League Cricket. Willow TV, one of the leading sports broadcasters in the United States is the league's broadcast partner in the USA.

Australia has always been one of the giants of the sport with passionate fans all over the country and Kayo Sports, their official broadcast partner together with Fox Cricket, the official digital streaming partner will propel the league and its fan base, a release said. Legends of the game have assembled to play together in the Legends League Cricket that commenced on September 16 and will conclude on October 5, 2022. The league stage matches are currently being played in Lucknow and will be followed by Delhi, Cuttack and Jodhpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

