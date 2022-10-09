Left Menu

Soccer-Italy face England in Euro 2024 qualifying

Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle. Belarus, which has supported Russia's war in Ukraine, was included. They will play Switzerland, Romania, Kosovo, Israel and Andorra in Group I.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 09-10-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2022 16:31 IST
Soccer-Italy face England in Euro 2024 qualifying
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixbay
  • Country:
  • Germany

Defending champions Italy will face England in their Euro 2024 qualifying group, a repeat of last year's tournament final, following the draw on Sunday in Frankfurt's Festhalle. The Italians, who beat England 3-2 on penalties at London's Wembley stadium in 2021 to lift the trophy, will also play Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta in Group C.

Group B looks equally difficult with former champions Netherlands and current world champions France drawn alongside 2004 Euro winners Greece, Ireland and Gibraltar. A total of 53 national associations were included in the draw with Germany already through as hosts.

Russia were not included following their invasion of Ukraine and the suspension of all Russian teams by European governing body UEFA. Belarus, which has supported Russia's war in Ukraine, was included.

They will play Switzerland, Romania, Kosovo, Israel and Andorra in Group I. The qualifying group matches will be played from March to November 2023 and the playoffs will take place in March, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, welcomed aboard space station; Nobel prize goes to pioneers of Lego-like "click chemistry" and more

Science News Roundup: Latest four-member SpaceX crew, including cosmonaut, w...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under control, president says; White House says COVID booster campaign going well, should pick up and more

Health News Roundup: Surge in Gambia child deaths linked cough syrup under c...

 Global
3
OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

 Global
4
LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

LATAM POLITICS TODAY -Colombia govt reaches 'historic' deal with farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022