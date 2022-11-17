Left Menu

Tennis-ATP Tour announces record prize money increase for 2023

"The record increase also includes a significant uplift on the ATP Challenger Tour, which will see on-site prize money grow by 75%, from $12.1 million to $21.1 million," the ATP said. In June, the men's governing body said players and tournaments will share profits 50-50 from 2023 as part of its OneVision plan - primarily aimed at boosting revenue from media and television rights.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 14:35 IST
Tennis-ATP Tour announces record prize money increase for 2023
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Men's tennis governing body ATP on Thursday announced a record increase of $37.5 million in prize money to $217.9 million for the 2023 season. The overall prize money pot was for both the ATP and Challenger Tours, with ATP Tour players collectively taking home an additional $18.6 million of on-site prize money from next year, the ATP said in a statement.

Earlier this year, the ATP had announced that purses on the Challenger Tour would receive a significant boost. "The record increase also includes a significant uplift on the ATP Challenger Tour, which will see on-site prize money grow by 75%, from $12.1 million to $21.1 million," the ATP said.

In June, the men's governing body said players and tournaments will share profits 50-50 from 2023 as part of its OneVision plan - primarily aimed at boosting revenue from media and television rights. On Thursday it said "a revised bonus pool structure introduced through OneVision, ATP's strategic plan, is set to deliver bonus pools of $21.3 million in 2023, a $9.8 million increase on 2022, to an expanded group of top-performing players".

The ATP had also announced that its flagship Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai will be held over 12 days and with bigger draw sizes from 2023. "Our players are world-class athletes and it's our priority to ensure they're compensated accordingly," ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said in the statement.

"These record increases in 2023 are a strong statement for the ATP Tour and highlights our commitment to raising the bar in tennis." The 2023 international tennis season will begin on Dec. 29 with the inaugural edition of the United Cup - a new mixed-sex $15 million tournament featuring teams from 18 nations playing matches across three Australian cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022