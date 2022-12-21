Left Menu

Women's National Boxing C'ship: Punjab's Suvidha Bhagat, MP's Radha Patidar enter pre-quarters

While Suvidha thrashed Jharkhand's Chandu 5-0 in the 48kg contest, local boxer Patidar also looked dominant during her comfortable victory by an identical margin against Himachal Pradesh's Ritu in the 52kg bout, as per a press release from Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:52 IST
Women's National Boxing C'ship: Punjab's Suvidha Bhagat, MP's Radha Patidar enter pre-quarters
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's Suvidha Bhagat and Madhya Pradesh's Radha Patidar put up vibrant performances to progress into the pre-quarterfinals on the second day of the 6th Elite Women's National Boxing Championships in Bhopal on Wednesday. While Suvidha thrashed Jharkhand's Chandu 5-0 in the 48kg contest, local boxer Patidar also looked dominant during her comfortable victory by an identical margin against Himachal Pradesh's Ritu in the 52kg bout, as per a press release from Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Komal (50kg) was the other boxer from Punjab to move into the next round as she beat Chhattisgarh's P Tanuja by the Referee Stopped the Contest (RSC) verdict. Monika Malik (48kg) of Bengal, Rajni Singh (48kg) of Uttar Pradesh, Isha Thakur (50kg) of Himachal Pradesh, Kampi Boro of Assam (50kg), Hetal Dama of Gujarat (52kg) and Gayatri Kasnyal (54kg) of Uttarakhand were the other boxers to emerge victorious.

The reigning World Champion Nikhat Zareen, of Telangana, will be in action on Thursday as she takes on Meghalaya's Eva Marbaniang in the 50kg pre-quarterfinal whereas Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), who is representing Assam, will face Puja Nayak of Orissa in the Round-of-16 bout on Friday. The ongoing tournament has been witnessing the participation of 302 boxers competing across 12 different weight categories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022