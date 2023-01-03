United Cup: Peers-Stosur seal victory for Australia against Spain

John Peers and Samantha Stosur ensured Australia finished its United Cup run with victory on Tuesday when they overpowered Jessica Bouzas Maneiro and David Vega Hernandez 6-2, 6-3 to give the home nation a 3-2 win against Team Spain. The pair was dominant throughout the match which lasted for the 58-minute, winning 97 per cent (28/29) of their first-serve points and not facing a break point in the game to triumph at Ken Rosewall Arena.

With Great Britain already confirmed as the winner of Group D, neither Spain or Australia advanced out of the group stage. Earlier, Bouzas Maneiro filled in for an injured Paula Badosa and led Spain to victory. The 20-year-old, ranked 193 and making her WTA main draw debut, defeated Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2.

Due to a shoulder injury, Spain's WTA No. 1 Badosa was ruled out of the match, giving Bouzas Maneiro a fantastic opportunity to win her first WTA title. Gadecki, ranked 202nd, was also a late call-up, filling in for an injured Zoe Hives. Two relatively inexperienced 20-year-olds competed for pride and ranking points in the match. Bouzas Maneiro had previously failed three qualifying campaigns on the main tour, twice in Madrid and once in Tenerife.

Gadecki, on the other hand, has a Top 5 win despite having only played six main draw matches on the WTA Tour. Gadecki, then 18, stunned then-No.4 Sofia Kenin at the 2021 Phillip Island Trophy. Bouzas Maneiro handled the situation with ease. She served at 77% for the match, winning 70% of her first-serve points and saving two of the three break points she faced. Gadecki was broken five times as a result of the Spaniard's return pressure.

Jason Kubler then ensured a mixed doubles match would decide Australia's Group D tie against Spain after he defeated Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. (ANI)

