Left Menu

Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in final to win Spanish Super Cup

Gavi assisted two and netted one as Barcelona beat Real Madrid to win the Spanish Super Cup.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 08:54 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 08:54 IST
Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in final to win Spanish Super Cup
Barcelona thrash Real Madrid in final to clinch Spanish Super Cup title (Photo: FC Barcelona/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 3-1 on Sunday in Saudi Arabia to win the Spanish Super Cup, with goals from Gavi, Robert Lewandowski, and Pedri handing them the victory over bitter rivals. It almost seemed too simple. Antonio Rudiger mishandled the ball. Robert Lewandowski received it from Pedri, who subsequently gave it to an unidentified Gavi. The midfielder calmly put the ball into the far corner to give his team a 1-0 lead. His goal was the first of three skillful plays that helped Barca defeat a sluggish Real Madrid team and give Xavi his first championship as manager.

Early on, Barcelona had a chance, but Lewandowski's strike was deflected onto the post by a stretched-out Courtois. It was also a portent of things to come. After Rudiger's error, Gavi finished a nice move to score the game's first goal. Gavi raced forward and squared for Lewandowski, who made no mistake from five yards out.

Halfway through the second half, the Blaugrana scored their third goal, with Gavi once more contributing. He dashed down the left and spotted Pedri running toward the back post, who was already jubilant before the ball was sent into the goal. But despite how much the Blaugrana was pleased, Madrid put on a terrible performance. The first significant Los Blancos opportunity didn't come until Karim Benzema scored off a fortunate rebound inside the six-yard area in the 92nd minute.

His effort was the only hiccup in Barca's otherwise overwhelming display. Although they now possess the first domestic prize of the year, the outcome has considerably greater significance. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
2
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
3
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 million penalty for tax fraud; Weekend brings more rain, snow to storm-hit California and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Donald Trump's company sentenced to pay $1.61 mill...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023