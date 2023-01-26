Left Menu

India U-17 men's team to play friendly matches in Qatar

The India U-17 mens national football team will play two friendly matches against their Qatar counterparts on February 23 and 26 as part of its preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys had qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2023 21:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2023 21:50 IST
The India U-17 men's national football team will play two friendly matches against their Qatar counterparts on February 23 and 26 as part of its preparations for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup.

Coached by Bibiano Fernandes, the U-17 boys had qualified for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup last year. The team is currently training in Goa. In addition to the players that were with the team during the AFC U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Saudi Arabia, the team management has also called up a number of other potential players to the camp.

The India U-17 team played two friendly matches against the Uzbekistan U-17 team in Vasco da Gama, Goa on January 22 and 24. Bibiano's boys won the first match 2-0 before losing the second 0-3.

