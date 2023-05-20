Left Menu

Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Delhi Capitals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 15:27 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 15:27 IST
Chennai Super Kings opt to bat against Delhi Capitals
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday. CSK's XI remained unchanged, while DC brought in Lalit Yadav and Chetan Sakariya. Ishant Sharma is not in the lineup for this game while Prithvi Shaw, who slammed 54 off 38 balls in their last outing against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala, is one of the impact substitutes.

A win here will take CSK closer to a top-two finish but a loss will force them to depend on results of the other remaining games amid an intense race to the play-offs.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk/capt), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana Delhi Capitals: David Warner (capt), Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Yash Dhull, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023