Aditi, Diksha, Amandeep make cut at Aramco Florida

PTI | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 21-05-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 13:02 IST
Aditi Ashok (Image source: Twitter)
  • Country:
  • United States

Three of the four Indian women, including Aditi Ashok, are sure to make the cut at the Aramco Team Series Florida here. Making the final round of the 3-round event are Aditi (75-76) and Diksha Dagar (73-79) at T-39, while Amandeep Drall (79-73) was T-50 at 8-over. Vani Kapoor (78-79) at 13-over was certain to miss the cut with 24 players yet to complete their second round.

Aditi, who completed her first round with a 3-over, was 4-over 76 in the second as the conditions continued to be tough. Starting on the back nine of the Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach, Aditi, a four-time winner on LET, bogeyed 10th, 16th and 18th. On the second nine, she birdied par-5 third, which she had bogeyed a round earlier and added another birdie on ninth, but she also dropped a double bogey on Par-3 fifth and a bogey on fourth. Her total of 7-over saw her at T-39.

Nuria Iturrioz was still at the top of the individual leader board on five-under-par. The three-time LET winner Iturrioz was on five-under-par but will have to come back in the morning to complete her second round. She shot 5-under 67 in the first and was even through 14 in the second round.

Diksha, who shot a creditable 1-over 73 in the first round, had no birdies in the second. She had a double bogey and five other bogeys in her disappointing 79. But at 7-over she was also Tied-39th with Aditi.

Amandeep after a first round 79 shot an impressive 73 in the second. Vani had rounds of 78-79.

Only eight players are under par after two days.

Scotland’s Louise Duncan is in second place on the leaderboard on four-under-par having made three birdies and two bogeys so far, but the 23-year-old still has three holes left to play on Sunday. Spain’s Carlota Ciganda is in a share of third place on three-under-par alongside Czechia’s Klara Davidson Spilkova.

