Marseille coach Igor Tudor leaving after one season

Marseille coach Igor Tudor is leaving the club after just one season in charge.

Tudor told a news conference on Thursday he was resigning for personal and professional reasons, and had not signed with a new club.

Marseille, the only French team to win the Champions League back in 1993, has fallen well behind Paris Saint-Germain since its bitter rival was taken over by Qatari investors in 2011.

But the club enjoyed a revival under Tudor. Before its final game at Ajaccio on Saturday, Marseille is guaranteed to finish in third place in Ligue 1. That's outside the automatic Champions League places, but Marseille can still make the Champions League via the third qualifying round of the tournament this summer.

Tudor replaced Jorge Sampoli and won over the demanding Marseille fans by developing an attacking style of play based on pace, tempo and hard press.

''He brought rigor, seriousness, a different mentality that we're not used to in France,'' Marseille midfielder Valentin Rongier said. ''That was his motto. He left his mark on the players.'' AP KHS KHS

