Left Menu

Soccer-African footballing legend Salif Keita dies aged 76

Malian forward Salif Keita, the winner of the first African Footballer of the Year award in 1970 and one of the continent’s sporting legends, died in Bamako on Saturday at the age of 76, the country’s football federation said. From 2005 to 2009 Keita served as president of the Mali Football Federation.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 02-09-2023 20:53 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 20:49 IST
Soccer-African footballing legend Salif Keita dies aged 76
Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Mali

Malian forward Salif Keita, the winner of the first African Footballer of the Year award in 1970 and one of the continent’s sporting legends, died in Bamako on Saturday at the age of 76, the country’s football federation said. Keita enjoyed a long career in France at St Etienne and Olympique de Marseille and also played for Valencia in Spain and Sporting Lisbon before finishing his career in the North American Soccer League.

He debuted for Mali aged 16 and later helped them reach the final of the 1972 Africa Cup of Nations. From 2005 to 2009 Keita served as president of the Mali Football Federation. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023