Hard-hitting Seifert, Phillips help New Zealand draw T20I series against England

Explosive knocks from Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman helped New Zealand register a six-wicket win over England in the fourth and final T20I at Nottingham on Tuesday night. With this win, New Zealand has levelled the four-match series 2-2.

England opted to bat first and openers Jonny Bairstow and Will Jacks gave them a solid start. Bairstow was mainly the aggressor once again. His brutal striking helped England touch the 50-run mark in just 4.3 overs. At the end of powerplay in six overs, England was 63/0.

The partnership between Bairstow-Jacks ended with the latter being caught behind by wicketkeeper Seifert for a 15-ball 16. England was 65/1 in 6.4 overs. Following this, Dawid Malan joined forces with Bairstow, who brought up his second fifty of the series in 26 balls.

With the help of a six by Bairstow, England crossed the 100-run mark in 11.1 overs. Mitchell Santner applied brakes on England's progress, removing Bairstow for 73 off 41 balls, with five fours and six sixes after he found Daryl Mitchell at long-on. England was 105/2 in 11.2 overs.

Spinners started to strengthen their hold on the match, with Santner getting Malan (26 in 21 balls) and Ish Sodhi removing Harry Brook (four in eight balls), reducing England to 138/4 in 15.2 overs. The run flow was also restricted. England could never recover from these two wickets. A cameo by Liam Livingstone (26 in 20 balls) held their innings together and pushed them to 175/8 in 20 overs.

Santner (3/30) and Ish Sodhi (2/21) were the pick of the bowlers for NZ. Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry took a wicket each. In the chase of 176, NZ lost the wicket of Finn Allen, who had raced to 16 in just six balls before being cleaned up by Luke Wood. NZ was 22/1 in 1.5 overs.

Following this, Seifert had a partnership with Daryl Mitchell that helped NZ cruise through the remainder of the powerplay. At the end of powerplay in six overs, NZ was 73/1. NZ had crossed the fifty-run mark in just 4 overs. Mitchell was run out for 14 off seven balls, ending his 53-run stand with Seifert. NZ was 75/2 in 6.2 overs. Seifert was soon dismissed for 48 off 32 balls, consisting of six fours and two sixes by Rehan Ahmed. NZ was 83/3 in 8.1 overs.

Then Phillips and Chapman joined forces and hammered England bowlers all over the park. NZ reached the 100-run mark in 10.3 overs. The duo's 58-run stand ended with Phillips being dismissed for 42 off 25 balls (two fours and three sixes) by Rehan, who got his second wicket. NZ was 141/4 in 14 overs.

Then Chapman joined forces with Rachin Ravindra (17*) to guide NZ to a victory. Chapman ended unbeaten on 40 in 25 balls, consisting of five fours and a six. NZ ended at 179/4 in 17.2 overs. Rehan (2/27) was the pick of the bowlers for England. Luke also got a wicket.

Santner won the 'Player of the Match' award for his 3/30 while Bairstow won the 'Man of the Series' award for 175 runs in four innings with two fifties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)