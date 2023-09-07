Left Menu

Demarai Gray joins Al-Ettifaq from Everton on Saudi transfer deadline day

Marquee names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema have all taken up the riches on offer as Saudi has embarked on a spectacular recruitment drive.The 27-year-old Gray joined Everton from German team Bayer Leverkusen in 2021.

PTI | Liverpool | Updated: 07-09-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 16:32 IST
Demarai Gray joins Al-Ettifaq from Everton on Saudi transfer deadline day
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Everton winger Demarai Gray became the latest player to join the exodus to Saudi Arabia after signing for Al-Ettifaq on Thursday on the final day of the country's transfer window.

The Jamaica international moved for an undisclosed fee and signed a four-year contract.

He follows a slew of stars from Europe's top leagues who have headed to the lucrative Saudi League in recent months. Marquee names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Karim Benzema have all taken up the riches on offer as Saudi has embarked on a spectacular recruitment drive.

The 27-year-old Gray joined Everton from German team Bayer Leverkusen in 2021. He made 75 appearances and scored 12 goals for the Premier League club.

"There has been a lot of speculation about my situation all summer,'' Gray posted on Instagram. ''The truth is, I gave my all to this club on and off the pitch through good and bad. I was ready to play as much football as possible this season but it felt like this was not going to happen. It's time for my next chapter." Al-Ettifaq has already signed former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson this window and hired former Rangers and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard as coach.

The Saudi League has shaken up world soccer after targeting the biggest names in the sport.

As well as luring Ronaldo, Neymar and Benzema, it also made moves for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Champions League winners Sadio Mane, Riyad Mahrez and N'Golo Kante are among other leading players to have moved to the oil-rich kingdom.

Al-Ittihad reportedly had a 150 million pound ($188 million) offer for Liverpool striker Mo Salah rejected last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023