Soccer-Italy midfielder Verratti joins Qatar's Al-Arabi from PSG
The Qatar Stars League club have paid a reported 45 million euros ($48.31 million) for the 30-year-old, according to the Italian media. "I was very proud to wear the colours of Paris St Germain for more than a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players, and to win 30 trophies," Verratti told the club website.
Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has left Paris St Germain to join Qatari side Al-Arabi, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. The Qatar Stars League club have paid a reported 45 million euros ($48.31 million) for the 30-year-old, according to the Italian media.
"I was very proud to wear the colours of Paris St Germain for more than a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players, and to win 30 trophies," Verratti told the club website. "Paris, the Club and its supporters will always have a very special place in my heart. I will be Parisian forever."
Verratti joined PSG in 2012 from his hometown club Pescara. The Ligue 1 side paid 12 million euros ($12.87 million) for the then 19-year-old. Al-Arabi finished runners up to Al-Duhail in last season's Qatar Stars League and have started this season with three draws. The Qatari transfer window remains open until Sept. 18.
($1 = 0.9315 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Basketball-Simmons wants to play for Australia at Paris Olympics
Basta! Let Italians play Italians in movies, actor says
Kolo Muani refuses to train with Eintracht as he pushes for transfer to Paris Saint-Germain
Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the Italian Grand Prix
Five railway workers killed in north Italian train accident