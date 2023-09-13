Left Menu

Soccer-Italy midfielder Verratti joins Qatar's Al-Arabi from PSG

The Qatar Stars League club have paid a reported 45 million euros ($48.31 million) for the 30-year-old, according to the Italian media. "I was very proud to wear the colours of Paris St Germain for more than a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players, and to win 30 trophies," Verratti told the club website.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 22:03 IST
Soccer-Italy midfielder Verratti joins Qatar's Al-Arabi from PSG
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti has left Paris St Germain to join Qatari side Al-Arabi, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday. The Qatar Stars League club have paid a reported 45 million euros ($48.31 million) for the 30-year-old, according to the Italian media.

"I was very proud to wear the colours of Paris St Germain for more than a decade, to rub shoulders with so many great players, and to win 30 trophies," Verratti told the club website. "Paris, the Club and its supporters will always have a very special place in my heart. I will be Parisian forever."

Verratti joined PSG in 2012 from his hometown club Pescara. The Ligue 1 side paid 12 million euros ($12.87 million) for the then 19-year-old. Al-Arabi finished runners up to Al-Duhail in last season's Qatar Stars League and have started this season with three draws. The Qatari transfer window remains open until Sept. 18.

($1 = 0.9315 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023