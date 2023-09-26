Left Menu

Wushu at Asian Games: Surya, Suraj lose in quarterfinals

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 26-09-2023 20:27 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 20:27 IST
Indian wushu players Surya Bhanu Pratap and Suraj Yadav suffered contrasting defeats in the 60kg and 70kg quarterfinals to bow out of the Asian Games here on Tuesday.

Surya, 27, couldn't add another medal to the bronze that he had won at the 2018 edition, going down 0-2 to Korea's Kim Minsoo.

The Indian had beaten Uzbekistan's Khaydarov Islombek 2-1 in the earlier round.

Later in the day, Suraj was knocked out by Afghanistan's Khalid M Hotak.

The first round was competitive with Hotak edging the Indian 3-2. However, the Afghani produced a brutal kick which landed on Suraj's head, leaving him on the floor and ending the contest as the Indian needed assistance to get up.

Suraj had received a bye in the opening round.

